Met Eireann issues nationwide weather advisory for rain, sleet and snow this weekend

30 March 2018

Met Éireann has issued a nationwide Status Yellow weather advisory for this Sunday.

The forecaster warns that a band of heavy rain in southern counties on Sunday night will extend northwards overnight and during Monday.

The rain will turn wintry with falls of sleet and snow in some areas.

The weather advisory is valid from 6pm on Sunday until 6pm on Monday.

Meanwhile, Gardai pleaded with motorists to slow down this afternoon as hail showers continue to batter the country.

During hail showers yesterday, Gardaí dealt with 12 incidents on the M7, M6, M8 and M18, involving 36 vehicles.

Earlier drove through remnants of crazy hail shower just outside Waterford, though we saw none in town. Fields looked like they were covered in snow, roads were covered in still crunchy hail. Then 10 mins later see surfers & bright skies in Tramore. Bizarre weather pic.twitter.com/TkCYv1nRcc — Jan McIntyre (@janmc_) March 30, 2018

Ann-Marie Donnellan from AA Roadwatch says the best thing you can do is pull in to a safe place.

She said: “If you can’t do this, if you’re on a motorway or not in a position to pull in then drive carefully.

“Your visibility, as well as the road conditions, are affected.

Share it:













Don't Miss