Met Éireann has warned that temperatures will drop to as low as -4C across the country tonight.

The nationwide Status Yellow Low Temperature Warning is valid from 9pm tonight until 9am tomorrow morning.

A separate Rainfall Warning has also been issued for Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Waterford and Tipperary in the South East, as well as Cork, Kerry and Limerick.

The Status Yellow Warning, issued this afternoon, warns that “in the 24-hour period from Thursday afternoon to Friday afternoon, there’ll be between 30 and 50 mm of rain in many areas with a risk of flooding”.

The warning is valid from 2pm tomorrow until 2pm on Friday.

The country is expected to enjoy some warmer weather by the weekend, however.

The #jetstream will move north over the UK towards this #weekend. As a result, the temperature will rise for all and may even reach 17 °C on Friday and Saturday in southeast England! 🌡️ pic.twitter.com/kA7BouvX9v — Met Office (@metoffice) April 4, 2018

