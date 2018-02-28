Met Eireann issues Red Alert for all of Munster and Leinster

28 February 2018

Met Eireann has this morning issued a Status Red Alert for all counties in Munster and Leinster.

The forecaster warns that blizzard-like conditions will develop in heavy snow and strong easterly winds on Thursday evening and will continue Thursday night and Friday morning giving significant snow drifts in many areas.

The warning is valid from 4pm tomorrow until midday on Friday.

Meanwhile, a Status Orange snow-ice warning is in place today for Carlow, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Wexford, Offaly, Westmeath, Cork, Tipperary and Waterford with scattered heavy snow showers continuing today, tonight and tomorrow with further accumulations.

