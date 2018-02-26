Met Eireann issues Status Orange alert as first of the bad weather arrives

26 February 2018

An orange weather alert has been issued by Met Eireann as the first of the cold weather arrives this evening.

The Orange Alert for snow and ice covers counties Carlow, Dublin, Kildare, Laois, Wicklow, Louth and Meath.

Met Eireann warns of scattered snow showers on Tuesday evening and night leading to accumulations of up to 6cm by Wednesday morning. There will be widespread frost and icy conditions too.

The warning is valid from 3pm on Tuesday until 11am on Wednesday.

An Orange Alert is issued for weather conditions which have the capacity to impact significantly on people in the affected areas and implies that all recipients in the affected areas should prepare themselves in an appropriate way for the anticipated conditions.

Meanwhile, a Status Yellow snow-ice warning is in place for counties Waterford, Wexford, Kilkenny, Tipperary, Longford, Offaly, Westmeath and Cork from 6pm tomorrow evening until 11am on Wednesday.

We have now an Orange Weather Warning now for Carlow from tomorrow afternoon up to Wednesday morning. #BeastFromTheEast pic.twitter.com/y4oix2IGKw — Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) February 26, 2018

A low temperature warning is in place for the entire country tonight with temperatures dropping as low as -5.

Earlier, Met Éireann’s Deputy Head of Forecasting Evelyn Cusack told Beat News that red alerts are expected later in the week as the worst of the weather arrives in the South East.

