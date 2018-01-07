Met Eireann has issued a Status Orange Low Temperature Warning for the South East tonight.

The low temperature alert covers Munster, inland areas of Leinster, Connacht, Donegal, Monaghan and Cavan.

The forecaster warns that it will turn very cold tonight with lowest temperatures falling between -4 and -6 degrees away from southern and eastern coasts.

Status orange warning for low temperature pic.twitter.com/xlAK6S3kxs — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 7, 2018

The warning is valid from 9pm this evening until 10am tomorrow.

A Status Orange alert is for weather conditions which have the capacity to impact significantly on people in the affected areas and implies that all recipients in the affected areas should prepare themselves in an appropriate way for the anticipated conditions.

Status Orange Level Warning issued by Met Eireann for Low Temps. pic.twitter.com/GlbXHiMjzp — Waterford Weather (@waterfdweather) January 7, 2018

Spread the love













Don't Miss