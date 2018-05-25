Met Eireann issues Status Yellow Rainfall Alert for Waterford and Wexford

25 May 2018

The South East is enjoying a glorious Friday with dry and warm weather in most areas this afternoon with good spells of sunshine.

Things are set to take a turn tomorrow though as Met Eireann has issued a Status Yellow Rainfall warning for Wexford, Cork and Waterford.

The forecaster warns of heavy thundery downpours at times on Saturday evening/overnight with local falls of 25 to 35mm possible.

They advise that some spot flooding is possible.

The rainfall alert is valid from Saturday at 9pm until Sunday at 6am.

Yellow Weather Warning issued for Southern Counties for heavy rainfall tomorrow night as thunderstorms kick off. pic.twitter.com/m6Z5glnOZF — Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) May 25, 2018

Meanwhile, it’s set to become even warmer over the coming days as Continental air continues to feed in across Ireland.

Met Eireann forecasts a lot of dry weather bright weather generally with light to moderate easterly breezes, however as the humidity increases, so too will the threat of scattered thunderstorms.

Share it:













Don't Miss