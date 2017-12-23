Met Eireann has issued a Status Yellow alert for the South East on Christmas Day.

The Rainfall alert covers all counties in Leinster and Munster.

The forecaster warns that rain is likely to become persistent and heavy during Monday.

The warning is valid from 4am until 8pm on Christmas Day.

STATUS YELLOW

Weather Advisory (Rain) for Munster and Leinster Valid: Mon 25 Dec 2017 04:00 to Mon 25 Dec 2017 20:00 See https://t.co/9BeK3UcAwO for details pic.twitter.com/EZeFKhNqzn — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 23, 2017

Met Eireann also has a Status Yellow wind warning in place on Christmas Day for counties Donegal, Galway, Mayo and Sligo.

