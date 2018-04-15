Met Eireann has issued two Status Yellow weather warnings for tomorrow.

Heavy rain and strong winds are set to affect the South East from 9am tomorrow.

A national wind warning is in place which will see south to southeast winds reaching mean speeds between 50 and 65km/h with gusts between 80 and 110km/h.

Winds will be strongest along Atlantic coastal counties at first but the strong winds will extend countrywide through the course of the Monday afternoon and evening.

A second Status Yellow rainfall warning is in place for Waterford, Tipperary, Galway, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Cork and Kerry.

The warning is in place from 9am on Monday until Tuesday at 9am.

Rainfall accumulations of 25 to 50mm is expected over the period, with the potential for higher amounts on hills and mountains.

Localised spot flooding is possible.

Share it:













Don't Miss