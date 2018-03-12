Met Eireann has issued a Status Yellow weather advisory for South East counties on Wednesday.

The warning is in place for Munster and South Leinster with very wet and windy weather expected.

Gale force winds are expected along with persistent and heavy rain, especially over the southern half of the country.

STATUS YELLOW

Weather Advisory for Munster and Leinster.

Details here https://t.co/9BeK3UcAwO pic.twitter.com/T5KYuctykK — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) March 12, 2018

The rain is expected to ease on Thursday with some bright or sunny spells developing but scattered showers will be heavy at times with the risk of hail or thunder.

