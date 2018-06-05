Mexico has published the tariffs it is imposing on products imported from the United States in response to the Trump administration’s duties on Mexican steel and aluminium.

The list shows tariffs ranging from 15-25% on a host of pork products, apples, potatoes, cheeses, bourbon, inboard motor boats and some flat steel and tubes.

Mexico imports so much US pork – nearly one-third of what is consumed – that the Government says it will waive tariffs on up to 350,000 tonnes of pork imported from other nations to avoid destabilising the market.

US president Donald Trump announced last week that steel and aluminium tariffs would apply to Canada, Mexico and the European Union.

The US, Mexico and Canada are locked in a contentious renegotiation of the North American Trade Agreement.

– PA

