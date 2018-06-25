President Michael D. Higgins is expected to declare his intentions to run for the presidency again in July.

During his initial presidential campaign, he said he would only stay in the position for one term, but he appears to have shifted on that position.

Public support for the President is strong, and a number of cabinet ministers have said they would nominate him.

A provisional voting date of October 26 has been set to coincide with two referendums on blasphemy and the woman’s place in the home.

David Davin Power says he does not think the President has revealed his intentions to anyone but his former party seem confident he will run again.

“People in Labour are in no doubt that he is going a second time.

“I expect it would be the first to know informally that this is the case.

“We’ve seen that some Fine Gael ministers have been tapped up, as it were, have been told [to] expect an announcement in early July.

“I think the whole political establishment is operating on the assumption that Michael D. is going a second time.”

