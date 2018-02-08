Minimum unit pricing for alcohol is just "middle class guilt with working class consequences": TD

Minimum unit pricing for alcohol is just “middle class guilt” from politicians, according to a Fine Gael TD.

Noel Rock spoke out against the government’s alcohol bill in the Dáil earlier tonight.

It would see restrictions on the advertising of alcohol and change the labeling of drink to highlight health risks.

But the minimum unit pricing aspect has been slammed by Deputy Rock.

“I find it difficult to conclude minimum unit pricing is born of anything else but middle class guilt. Indeed it strikes me as being middle class guilt with working class consequences.

“Alcoholism … can happen just as easily to someone on a salary of … €100,000 as it can to someone on an average or below average wage.”

