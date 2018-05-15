The Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan has accused the ‘No’ campaign of scaremongering in the abortion referendum.

Pro-life campaigners have claimed the proposed legislation which would be introduced should the Eight Amendment be repealed is even more liberal than the system in the UK.

Mr Flanagan has also said the notion that politicians cannot be trusted on the issue is a dangerous one.

He saidthe proposed regime here wouldn’t be as liberal as the UK, which allows for abortion up to 24 weeks.

“I reject an element of scaremongering on this issue with particular reference to the situation in Britain and Ireland,” he said.

“Any termination after 12 weeks will be in exceptional and really strictly controlled and narrowed circumstances.

[quote]It is not true to say that the situation here in Ireland will be any more liberal than that across the water.[/quote]

Yesterday, Minister for Health Simon Harris was highly critical of a LoveBoth poster showing a girl with Down Syndrome and said that people with the disability should not feature in the debate.

Mr Harris said disability will not be a ground for having an abortion if the Eighth Amendment is repealed and new laws are introduced.

“I think it’s very upsetting to say to people with Down Syndrome in Ireland that you’ve only been born in Ireland because of the Eighth Amendment,”he said.

LoveBoth spokesperson Cora Sherlock described the reaction as “fake outrage” and criticised Senator Aodhán Ó’Riordáin and TD Lisa Chambers who had spoken of their disapproval of the poster.

“The fake outrage by Aodhán Ó Ríordáin and Lisa Chambers is another sign of the reluctance of those pushing for repeal to address this issue in any serious way,” she said.

A father whose daughter, Grace, featured in the LoveBoth poster released a video last night in response to criticism of the posters and discussed statistics from the UK of babies diagnosed with Down Syndrome.

