Minister expands Magdalene Restorative Justice Scheme to 14 adjoining institutions

The Magdalene Restorative Justice Scheme is to be expanded to include 14 adjoining institutions.

The Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan announced a “general” payment will be made for the entire period of residency and a “work” payment for the period of work in a laundry.

The Department of Justice said central guidance will also be drawn up on the development and operation of any future redress schemes.

The Minister said: “I am pleased to announce that the Government has agreed to my proposal to apply the Magdalen Restorative Justice Scheme to women who worked in the laundries and were resident in these adjoining institutions.

“This is an important step in implementing the key recommendation of the Ombudsman.”

List of 14 adjoining institutions St. Dominick’s Industrial School, Waterford

Gracepark Training Centre, Waterford

Mayfield Training Centre, Waterford

St. Finbarr’s Industrial School, Cork

Marymount Training Centre, Cork

St. George’s Industrial School, Limerick

St. Joseph’s Reformatory School, Limerick

Rosemount Training Centre, Limerick

An Grianán Training Centre, High Park, Dublin

St. Joseph’s Industrial School, High Park, Dublin

Martanna House Hostel, High Park, Dublin

St. Anne’s Hostel, Sean McDermott Street, Dublin

St Aidan’s Industrial School, New Ross, Co. Wexford

St. Michael’s Industrial School, Summerhill, Wexford

Share it:













Don't Miss