Independent TD Mattie McGrath has warmly welcomed confirmation from the Minister of State for the Office of Public Works and Flood Relief, Kevin “Boxer” Moran, that a number of projects in Co. Tipperary are set to receive flood prevention funding allocations ranging up to €600 thousand euro.

Deputy McGrath was speaking after he had made several representations to Minister Moran on the importance of each of the nominated works:

“I am delighted to announce that Tipperary has secured €600,000 for a flood prevention project in Nenagh that will protect up to 58 houses. This funding will allow the detailed next phase of development to proceed.

Here in South Tipperary, five properties in Knocklofty will be protected after funding was secured for a built embankment.

I want to commend Minister Moran for hearing what I had to say about each of these projects. He is a practical man like myself and understands the importance of these works.

He has assured me that going forward I will be able to enter into further constructive talks with him on behalf of Tipperary householders who desperately need flood prevention measures to be taken.

For now, however, I am delighted that these Tipp projects will be able to advance having secured essential funding,” concluded Deputy McGrath.

Share it:













Don't Miss