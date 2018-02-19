The Health Minister Simon Harris has said he will offer every student nurse and midwife a full-time and permanent job once they graduate.

Simon Harris has tweeted to say that letter is on its way to each one of them.

He posted that the HSE will need more and more front-line staff as they plan for more beds and facilities.

This year we will offer a full time and permanent job to every student nurse & midwife graduate in Ireland. Letter on its way to all of them. Delighted we are in a position to do this. As we invest in our health services & plan more beds & facilities, we need more frontline staff pic.twitter.com/NaFIebCTOz — Simon Harris TD (@SimonHarrisTD) February 18, 2018

He also said in the letter that the HSE will carry out annual reviews with its nurses and midwives to identify training opportunities in order for them to develop their careers here in Ireland.

Last year, a survey by the INMO showed that 78% of nursing students were considering emigrating when they finish their degree.

The survey last April also showed that only 29.8% of final year nursing students had been offered contracts by the HSE, and of those, only 16.25% had been offered permanent contracts in Ireland at the time of the survey.

