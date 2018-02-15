The Minister of State at the Department of Health says he will support repeal of the Eighth Amendment.

Jim Daly has also confirmed that he will support the recommendation to allow abortion up to 12 weeks.

In a statement today, Minister Daly urged people to consider the issue of abortion and ask themselves what law they would like to be in place to help their sister, daughter or loved one.

In his statement he said: “Our primary responsibility as legislators is to deal with the issues and problems in our society.

“When we turn away from difficult questions and seek ‘the quiet life’ we fail. We fail politically and more important still we fail the people.

“There is no such thing as an ideal solution to the complex human social, moral and philosophical issue of abortion.

“But, one thing we can say with certainty on this uniquely difficult issue is that abortion is an every-day reality in our society.”

He went on to say that abortion is a “day-to-day reality for young pregnant Irish women” who deal with it “in secrecy, without support from the state and in a manner that poses a threat to their health”.

He continues: “These are our partners, spouses, daughters, nieces and friends. I would urge every citizen to consider the issue of abortion arising within the four walls of their own family home, what law would you like to be in place to help your sister, daughter or loved one.

“Do we want to continue to criminalise young girls who are taking abortion tablets behind closed doors such as their own bedroom or the school toilet or do we want a law to be in place to allow these women with crisis pregnancies to be allowed to seek professional medical advice to talk through their options in a safe and caring environment?

“Discussing the available options and alternatives such as adoption, fostering, counselling etc is a far more constructive and positive approach than the traditional turning of the blind eye to the everyday realities for thousands of Irish women.

“They are the silent Savita’s the State has ignored for too long.”

He goes on to say that he is a practising Catholic, and a legislator “with a duty of care to serve all the people”.

“Irish women are entitled to a safe and legal abortion regime. Gambling with women’s health is not responsible politics. It’s time to trust women; to trust doctors; to trust expertise.”

He concludes by saying he will be backing the repeal of the Eighth Amendment and supporting the 12-week limit.

His statement finishes with: “A caring and compassionate approach to crisis pregnancies will far outweigh the heretofore heavy hand of the law. These are my views on a matter of conscience.

“I don’t expect everyone to agree or accept them but hope at the very least people will choose to respect them.”

You can read his full statement here.

