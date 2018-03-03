Minister warns of “very high waters” in Wexford towns tomorrow

03 March 2018

Wexford residents have been warned of “very high waters” over the next 36 hours.

The model county has been worst affected by Storm Emma with thousands of homes and businesses still without power.

Speaking to RTÉ, Minister Paul Kehoe said that people living in Bunclody and Enniscorthy can expect high water levels as the mountain snow melts and joins the River Slaney.

Minister Kehoe, who is from Enniscorthy, said “All retailers and those who have flooded previously should put flood precautions in place. This is a huge risk of flooding in next 24-36 hours.

“So much snow has fallen and it will all come down through Enniscorthy. I expect very high waters with a high tide at around 12.30pm tomorrow.”

Have been in Wexford today where I met the local emergency coordination group, including council CEO Tom Enright and chair Paul L’Estrange. Great to see such important collaboration between the agencies.@SouthEastRadio @wexfordcoco @emergencyIE pic.twitter.com/NUjU7H2Peh — Paul Kehoe T.D (@campaign4kehoe) March 3, 2018

The National Emergency Co-ordination Group warned this evening that drains and gullies may be blocked by snow and debris and local authorities are monitoring for localised flooding in urban areas.

The public are asked to be conscious of the risk of flooding to all kinds of property and to be aware that melt water accumulations can cause flooding and leaks into buildings.

