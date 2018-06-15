Ministerial green light for Irish Times purchase of Landmark Media titles

A proposed purchase agreement whereby The Irish Times will acquire all of the publishing and media interests of the Landmark Media group has received ministerial approval.

The Minister for Communications, Climate Action and the Environment, Denis Naughten, this morning approved the proposed transaction.

In a statement to staff the group chief executive of Landmark Media, Tom Murphy, said the approval marks the successful completion of all regulatory processes in the transaction which now moves to the legal completion process.

Mr Murphy said this is expected to take a further short period.

