The leadership of the Miss America Organisation has resigned, sweeping out officials implicated in an email scandal that targeted past pageant winners for abuse based on their appearance, intellect and sex lives.

CEO Sam Haskell resigned from the group, based in Atlantic City, New Jersey, a day after he was suspended by the board.

Also on Saturday, the organisation’s president Josh Randle and chairman Lynn Weidner resigned.

The organisation announced the resignations a day after dozens of former Miss Americas signed a petition calling on the group’s leadership to step down.

The emails were leaked to the Huffington Post, which first reported on them Thursday.

Mr Haskell said he made “a mistake of words”.

His resignation is effective immediately, while Mr Randle and Ms Weidner will remain for a few weeks to help with the leadership transition.

– PA

