UPDATE: Gardai have confirmed that Mr O’Beirne has been found safe and well. They have thanked the public for their assistance.

EARLIER:

Gardai in Waterford City are appealing for the public’s help in locating a man who has gone missing.

Gerard O’Beirne was last seen in the John Roberts Square area of Waterford City at around 2.15pm today.

His family are concerned as Mr O’Beirne has early onset dementia.

He’s described as 5’6″ in height, with white hair and a tidy white beard. He was wearing a black coat and blue jeans.

Anyone with information or who may have seen Mr O’Beirne this afternoon is asked to contact Waterford Garda Station on 051 305300.

Share it:













Don't Miss