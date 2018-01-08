From Monday, non-priority Ryanair customers must put second free carry-on bag in hold

08 January 2018

Ryanair has announced changes to its baggage system which will come into place next Monday.

You will no longer be able to bring two carry-on bags with you onto the plane unless you are a priority boarding customer.

From Monday, your second, larger wheelie bag must be placed on hold at the boarding gate, still free of charge.

Non-priority customers will still be allowed to bring one smaller carry-on bag onto the aircraft.

Regular fliers may already be accustomed to being asked to place their carry-on luggage on hold.

Ryanair said too many customers were availing of the two free carry-on service which lead to not enough overhead cabin space.

The airline said this caused boarding and flight delays.

As part of its “Always Getting Better” programme, the airline also announced that the check-in bag allowance has increased from 15kg to 20kg for all bags while the fee has been cut from €35 to €25 for the 20kg bag.

Priority Boarding comes at a cost of €5 at the time of booking, or €6 if added on the Ryanair app up to 30 minutes before scheduled departure, or two hours before your scheduled departure on Ryanair.com

“We’re reminding our customers that from Monday, only Priority Boarding customers will be allowed to bring two carry-on bags on the aircraft,” said Ryanair’s Kenny Jacobs.

“All other customers will be allowed to bring one smaller carry-on bag on board, while their second (bigger) wheelie bag will be placed in the hold (free of charge) at the boarding gate.

“This will speed up the boarding of flights and eliminate flight delays, alongside our new checked bag policy which offers our customers lower bag fees for a 33% increase in their checked bag allowance.”

Spread the love













Don't Miss