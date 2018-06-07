More than 110,000 carers to receive support grant today

More than 110,000 carers will receive a support grant of €1,700 ]today to help in providing full-time care.

The government scheme has been made available to those caring for an older person or someone with a disability.

Johanna Powell from Wexford is one of those who will be getting the payment today.

She cares for her daughter who suffers from severe physical and mental disabilities and says the grant alone is not enough.

“It’s a help, of course, it’s a help, but for the expenses of having a child with a disability, it doesn’t really go that far,” she said.

[quote]We have to provide for heating in the house because they don’t move around as much as we do, there is wear and tear on clothes, there’s transport.[/quote]

“It is more expensive to have a disabled child in the house than to be by yourself.”

Digital Desk

