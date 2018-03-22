More than 150 guests of a Dublin Hotel have been safely evacuated after a major fire broke out last night.

A number of fire crews managed to bring the blaze in the upper storeys of the Metro Hotel in Ballymun under control in the early hours of this morning.

The residents were transferred to the Carlton Hotel for the night.

Local councillor Paul McAuliffe was at the scene as firefighters tackled the blaze and says the fire is a blow for the whole area.

He said: “It’s going to have a major impact on business in the area, because the hotel was a significant part of the business life of Ballymun.

“So something like this will have a long-lasting effect for everybody.”

Erica Fleming, whose apartment overlooks the hotel said she could see and hear windows exploding as a result of the heat.

Last night, she said: “One of the apartments is completely engulfed.

“There is smoke billowing up through the floors.

“The windows exploded about 20 minutes ago, obviously from the heat.

“The windows of other apartments are just completely blackened out. You cannot see the corridor or landings.

“I can see the fire crews dragging the hoses through the building. They are still two floors below but they are making their way up slowly.”

Dublin Fire Brigade said there will be road closures around the area as they will have four units putting out hotspots remaining in the hotel overnight.

We’ll have 4 fire engines on scene at the #BallymunFire overnight to damp down & extinguish hot spots. Road closures are likely to affect traffic in the morning #Dublin #fire #Ballymun @DCCTraffic @aaroadwatch pic.twitter.com/qewyJlUvHV — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) March 22, 2018

There had been concerns a number of homeless families were being accommodated there, but Dublin City Council confirmed last night that there wasn’t any.

Witness Anthony Flynn last night said he did not believe anyone was still trapped inside the burning building.

“It looks like everybody is out of the hotel,” he said. “There are no reported injuries at this stage.”

Mr Flynn, a co-founder of the Inner City Helping Homeless organisation, said pieces of debris could be seen flying from the blazing building in scenes similar to the Grenfell Tower tragedy in London.

He said he understood no homeless families were currently housed in the building.

He added: “We are looking at the top seven floors that appear to be alight. It seems to be spreading like mad. It’s exactly what it looked like at Grenfell. It appears to have started on the top two floors but has spread downwards and upwards.”

