23-year-old Shane O’Farrell was out cycling in Co Monaghan when he was knocked down by a driver who was on bail for a number of offences.

In August 2011, Shane was out cycling near Carrickmacross when he was knocked down and killed.

The Lithuanian man -Zigimantas Gridziuska – driving the car had been on bail for a number of offences at the time – mainly heroin possession, theft and handling stolen goods.

A GSOC report into the case found no gardaí had committed a criminal offence in relation to their handling of Gridziuska’s case.

But the watchdog report does cover a number of events which indicates if authorities had acted differently at certain times, Shane could still be alive.

Shane’s mother Lucia wants a public inquiry into the Garda handling of the case.

38-year-old Zigimantas Gridziuska never served any jail time for Shane’s death.

He received suspended sentences for failing to stop and remain at the scene – on condition that he leave the country.

20 politicians attended a packed press conference this morning calling for this public inquiry and for answers for Shane’s grieving family.

