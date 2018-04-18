Mother of Elisha Gault to give first TV interview tonight

Mother of Elisha Gault to give first TV interview tonight18 April 2018
The mother of a teenager girl who’s body was found in the River Suir last month will give her first TV interview tonight.
14-year-old Elisha Gault went missing from Carrick on Suir in Co. Tipperary on St. Patrick’s Day, her remains were found over a week later.
Tonight on TV3’s Pat Kenny Show, Grainne Gault will highlight issues with child and adolescent mental health services and talk about her daughter’s life and tragic death.