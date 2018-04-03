Mother ‘shoots sleeping daughter’ at party

03 April 2018

Police in the US are investigating after a woman apparently shot and wounded her five-year-old daughter at a party in Illinois.

Police officials in Lansing said their initial investigation found the mother was handling a gun when it went off early Monday, striking the sleeping girl.

The Lansing Police Department said its criminal investigations division is investigating and declined to comment on whether the shooting was an accident.

Authorities said firefighters and police treated the girl before she was sent to a hospital in nearby Munster, Indiana.

She was then transferred to a Chicago children’s hospital.

WGN-TV reported the girl was in a serious but stable condition following surgery.

