Motorist in South Tipperary arrested after testing positive for cocaine

12 March 2018

Gardaí in Cahir, South Tipperary have arrested a driver, who tested positive for cocaine.

The incident was revealed on the official Garda Twitter account this morning.

Cahir Gardaí on MIT checkpoint arrest motorist after testing positive for Cocaine. Never Ever Drug/Drink Drive pic.twitter.com/Lrd5jYlrZP — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) March 12, 2018

Share it:













Don't Miss