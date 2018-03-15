Motorists are being advised to take extra care on the roads this morning, after flooding in parts of the South East overnight.

Up to 50 millimetres of rain fell in areas of Leinster and east Munster.

Kilkenny is the worst affected – but there are also problems in Tipperary, Wexford, Dublin, Cork, and Wicklow.

Several rivers have burst their banks and many bridges are unsafe.

A number of homes have been evacuated in Freshford, Co. Kilkenny.

⚠☔Flooding and excess surface water causing problems for road users this evening. Tipperary, Kilkenny, Wexford and Wicklow some of the worst affect counties. More information here: https://t.co/PSzIBsvOzE pic.twitter.com/y7eDAIzh48 — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) March 14, 2018

KILKENNY:

Gardai in Kilkenny are advising motorists to avoid the Freshford area and take the N77 via Ballyragget instead.

North of Kilkenny City, Bleach Rd is impassable due to flooding.

The Callan/Goatsbridge Rd (R699) is flooded approx. 1km east of Callan. Take an alternative route.

The Circular Rd in Kilkenny City is flooded.

Both The Quay and Marshes St in Thomastown are impassable due to flooding.

Annamult Rd in Bennetsbridge is impassable.

#KILKENNY Annamult Rd in Bennetsbridge is impassable due to flooding. More here: https://t.co/ipFDM8svNY — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) March 15, 2018

TIPPERARY:

There is flooding on the Faugheen/Carrick-on-Suir Rd (R697) at Cregg. Gardaí advise taking an alternative route.

WEXFORD:

South of Enniscorthy, Edermine Bridge is closed due to flooding.

IMAGE: AA ROADWATCH

Carlow:

The River Slaney in Tullow has stopped rising. However, we have reports that the River Burren continues to rise outside Carlow Town.

