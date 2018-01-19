Sub-zero temperatures have brought more snow and ice to parts of the country overnight.

A Status Yellow warning remains in place until midday.

Scattered snow showers and ice could lead to slippery paths and roads with motorists advised to take extra care.

This morning will be cold and frosty with wintry showers leading to ice on untreated surfaces.

Cold & frosty this morning with sunny spells & sctrd wintry shwrs, & ice on untreated surfaces. Shwrs will be heaviest & most frequent over Ulst & Conn, where there is also a risk of thunder. Westerly winds will be strong & gusty near Atlantic coasts. Top temperatures of 3 to 6C pic.twitter.com/C2gUEq38OB — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 19, 2018

