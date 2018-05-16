By Anne Lucey

The body of a man has been recovered from Ireland’s highest mountain overnight.

It is understood the man is a Canadian tourist who fell more than 100 metres.

His wife who was walking with him on Carrauntoohil near Killarney, Co. Kerry, raised the alarm at around 3pm yesterday.

Valentia Coastguard co-ordinated the operation by Kerry Mountain Rescue in the Hag’s Glen/Brother O’Shea’s Gully area of the mountain.

Conditions on the mountain were very cold.

The man’s body was brought down in the early hours.

