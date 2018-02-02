A group representing Muslim women in Ireland says those who choose to wear the hijab come across relatively little negative attention.

The Muslim Sisters of Éire organisation is holding an event in Dublin today to mark World Hijab Day.

The group aims to actively integrate into wider society through charity work and outreach activities.

Lorraine O’Connor is chairperson of the group and says being proactive is important in breaking down stereotypes.

She said: “Getting out there, integrate, do your actions, you don’t have to be out there invariably speaking, your actions are enough.

“So, out feeding the homeless, even doing the work that we are doing, doing conferences, continue to, I wouldn’t say educate, but enlighten.”

