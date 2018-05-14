“My children will have some comfort that their mammy matters”: Hundreds rally for Emma Mhic Mhathúna

14 May 2018

By Anne Lucey in Tralee

Up to 400 people, most of them women, turned out in the Square in Tralee this evening in a show of support for Emma Mhic Mhathúna, the 37-year-old mother of five, whose cervical cancer was missed.

The event, which included five minutes of silence, was organised by Sinn Fein and local councillor Toireasa Ferris as a show of solidarity.

“Youse keep the tea coming and I’ll keep the interviews coming,” Ms Mhic Mháthuna told Irish Examiner videographer Dan Lenihan and other reporters who asked for interviews in advance of her short addresses to the crowd.

Ms Mhic Mhathúna revealed her cancer had spread to her vertebrae and that she was speaking out to leave the country a safer place for everyone and everyone’s children.

She said she looked forward to President Michael D Higgins’ private visit on Wednesday as she had heard him before in Maynooth and had greatly impressed here as “a true humanitarian.”

“I’m happy my children will have some comfort that their mammy matters,” she said of the visit.

Emma Mhic Mhathúna at the Square,Tralee with well wishers during the silent gathering to support women who are affected by the cervical cancer controversy. Picture Dan Linehan

She said she especially hoped to find out the president’s opinion of the Government and how they were handling things.

Ms MhicMhathúna also said the turn out in Tralee and the reaction to her showed she was having an impact – and also what could be done when women got together.

“This is what being Irish is all about,” Ms MhicMhathúna said to the gathering in the evening sunshine – saying the Dail when they didn’t do their job needed to be fired.

Nicola Coffey from Tralee said they wanted to show support for Emma and for all women.

“What is happening is a disgrace,” she said critical of the high pensions people in the HSE were receiving on leaving. With her were Helen O’Shea and Sharon O’Sullivan from Killorglin.

Mother of one Michelle Grififn form Tralee said women were very worried.

“Women here this evening could be victims and they don’t know it!”

Emma Mhic Mhathúna at the Square in Tralee where a silent gathering was held to support women who are affected by the cervical cancer controversy. Picture Dan Linehan

