The National Women’s Council of Ireland is welcoming plans to introduce legislation on pay equality.

A new law requiring firms to report differences in pay between men and women is expected before cabinet in the coming weeks.

It will apply to companies employing 250 people or more.

Orla O’Connor, Director of the National Women’s Council of Ireland, says firms will have to act on differences once they are reported.

“What’s really important is that the legislation must then oblige employers to say how they are going to address it [pay equality].

“So as well as publishing the details each year, they then should be obliged to within the legislation to put an action plan in place and say ‘this is how we are going to close that gap’ within our company.”

– Digital Desk

Share it:













Don't Miss