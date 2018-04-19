The Communications Minister Denis Naughten remains under pressure today over the controversy centring on a proposed merger of INM and the Celtic Media group.

It is alleged he told a representative of INM about a Broadcasting Authority review of the merger deal – two months before he made it public.

That has led to claims of insider information being given to Independent News and Media.

Denis Naughten yesterday told the Dáil he was not guilty of any wrongdoing.

Social Democrats co-leader Catherine Murphy thinks Minister Naughten suffered a lapse of judgment, at the very least.

“He separated himself out and said that he was talking about this in a personal capacity and he said that it would have been preferable if he hadn’t taken that call,” said Ms Murphy.

“He should have immediately realised that that call was utterly inappropriate.”

