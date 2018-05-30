Nearly two-thirds of children affected by yesterday’s adoption revelations are unaware they’re adopted.

St Patrick’s Guild illegally registered 126 couples as birth parents, and 79 children are thought to have no information about their true birth status.

Tusla is starting to contact those affected and an investigation is getting underway, with fears that the figures could run into the thousands.

Minister for Children, Catherine Zappone, stated that there was a “deliberate failure” to maintain proper records, adding that the issue was “very serious and sensitive”.

Patricia Carey, CEO of the Adoption Authority of Ireland says it will be a long process:

“These people are in their 40s, 50s and 60s… these people will need to be provided with a range of supports in terms of psychological and ongoing supports. This information could be life-changing.”

