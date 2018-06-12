Netflix Down: People go into panic mode

12 June 2018

Netflix went down last night and people took to Twitter to vent their frustration.

No one could understand what was happening when users trying to view content on the online streaming giant were greeted with an error message.

Since the outage appeared, Netflix released a statement saying they were dealing with the issue.

Users were quick to vent their frustration about the situation on Twitter.

Some people found the whole thing really entertaining.

However, the problem was soon rectified – users said they were without service for one or two hours – and the streaming site was back working.

Now that it’s back, time to get started on your binge-watching fest all over again.

