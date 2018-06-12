Netflix Down: People go into panic mode

Netflix Down: People go into panic mode12 June 2018
Netflix went down last night and people took to Twitter to vent their frustration.
No one could understand what was happening when users trying to view content on the online streaming giant were greeted with an error message.
Since the outage appeared, Netflix released a statement saying they were dealing with the issue.
We are aware of members having trouble streaming on all devices. We are investigating the issue and appreciate your patience.
— Netflix CS (@Netflixhelps) June 11, 2018
Users were quick to vent their frustration about the situation on Twitter.
Netflix is down. This is not a drill. #netflix #netflixdown pic.twitter.com/rfe4TZnVgi
— Kevin Timlin (@K_BT13) June 11, 2018
#netflixdown and I literally can’t function. pic.twitter.com/TokW12IPjG
— Melissa (@herbookologist) June 11, 2018
@netflix I’m in the UK and have tried on my laptop, smart tv and apple tv why you down I’m lost!!! #netflix #netflixdown pic.twitter.com/xCTMGKHt0A
— Megan Emily Jones (@megaaanemily) June 11, 2018
#Netflixdown… This is it people. It’s the end of days. pic.twitter.com/iwI9bZ5tnM
— Justin Hutton (@thebeerbeagle) June 11, 2018
Some people found the whole thing really entertaining.
Better than #netflix, watch people freak out about #netflixdown pic.twitter.com/aQap801MJV
— Chema Damak (@Kelhaena) June 11, 2018
However, the problem was soon rectified – users said they were without service for one or two hours – and the streaming site was back working.
Netflix is back pic.twitter.com/aZ1YDGsZOW
— iRadio 📻🎙📱 (@ThisisiRadio) June 11, 2018
The streaming issues we reported earlier have now been resolved. Thank you for your patience, and as always, happy streaming!
— Netflix CS (@Netflixhelps) June 11, 2018
Now that it’s back, time to get started on your binge-watching fest all over again.