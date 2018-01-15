Netflix has issued a warning to customers over a sophisticated email scam aimed at stealing their credit card information.

It is the latest in a string of email ‘phishing’ scams from hackers attempting to use big brands to trick customers into handing over their information.

A spokesperson for the company said internet users should always be cautious when they receive an email asking for any personal or financial information.

She said customers should never click on anything that does not come directly from Netflix.com.

