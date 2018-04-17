Landlords who breach rent pressure zone caps will face criminal prosecution under new legislation.

The Housing Minister has announced a new bill aimed at giving tenants more protection.

Under the proposed Rental Tenancies Act, it will be a criminal offence for landlords to increase rents above the 4% limit and those who breach the cap could soon face fines upwards of 15 thousand euro.

The Rental Tenancies Act will also introduce a rent register to keep prices down and will give the Residential Tenancies Board more power.

Minister Eoghan Murphy outlined the main points of the bill:

“It’s going to make it a criminal offence for landlords to breach rent pressure zone 4% limit.

“It’s also going to give the Residential Tenancies board independent powers now to pursue a complaint”.

In addition to these, the proposed Rental Tenancies Act will bring rent transparency to our rental market as well give greater protection of tenure to those renting.

