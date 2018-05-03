A new visitor attraction called The Vaults is to create 50 jobs in the heart of Dublin.

The old Augustinian St John’s National School in the John’s Lane area will open in July after €5m was invested in converting it into a series of theatrical sets with live actors in up to 30 shows a day depicting

scenes from 800 years of what they describe as “Ireland’s juiciest history”.

Just over half the jobs will be made up of actors with the rest being roles for front of house, food and beverage, retail sales, merchandising assistants, technical specialists, make-up and wardrobe specialists.

It is being developed by Frontier Entertainment with the help of former broadcaster Paul Blanchfield, producer and TV programme maker Gerald Heffernan and playwright and screenwriter Peter Sheridan.

Frontier Entertainment CEO Paul Blanchfield said: “Our aim is to quickly become the number one thing to do in Dublin with a theatrical attraction which will be a completely unique entertainment experience integrating actors with guests.

“We’ve put together a team of highly skilled professionals in staging and set design to create for guests a stunning walk through journey of real and imagined events in Irish history with a twist.”

“Feedback from tourism experts and tour operators has been very positive so far and we’re really looking

forward to opening our doors to the public with our official grand opening set for 30 June.”

Further details and bookings for The Vaults are available at www.vaults.live.

Share it:













Don't Miss