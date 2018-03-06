A new €1 stamp has been unveiled today at a Centenary symposium on John Redmond which opened at the National Gallery of Ireland.

The stamp, unveiled by former Taoiseach John Bruton, will celebrate Redmond as 2018 marks the centenary of his death.

Redmond played a prominent role in the passing of the Home Rule Bill in 1914 and led the Irish Parliamentary Party up until his death. He also served as an MP in the House of Commons in the UK.

The stamp was designed by Post Studio and features a portrait of Redmond by John Lavery from the Hugh Lane gallery.

The stamp will be available from main post offices, the stamp counters at Dublin’s GPO and online at www.irishstamps.ie.

– Digital Desk

