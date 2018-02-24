New warning from Met Eireann as ‘Beast From The East’ approaches

24 February 2018

Met Eireann has this evening issued an updated weather advisory for extreme weather next week.

A Siberian weather front, which has been nicknamed the ‘Beast from the East’, is due to bring freezing wintry conditions across the country.

Potential for real disruptive snow later next week! I have a feeling we’ll be looking back on the coming week for many years to come. #BeastFromTheEast pic.twitter.com/MuKtOqgOtO — Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) February 24, 2018

In the updated weather advisory, Met Eireann warns that exceptionally cold weather is due with significant wind chill and severe frosts.

Disruptive snow showers are expected from Tuesday onwards, particularly in the east and southeast.

Snow showers will perhaps merge into more persistent bands of snow from midweek.

The weather warning is in place until 6pm next Saturday.

Met Éireann has a Weather Advisory in place for all of next week into next weekend for cold temperatures, with snow showers from Tuesday.

There is also a Status Yellow warning valid for tonight for Low Temperatures in Leinster & parts of Ulster

Latest info https://t.co/X6NncUghZ9 pic.twitter.com/UYuQ1HNQyy — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) February 24, 2018

