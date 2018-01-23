A new way of learning Irish will be launched later.

DCU’s ‘Irish 101’- aims to make it easier for people to learn the native language.

There will be a focus on technology and interaction and organisers are promising that Peig will not feature.

Dr Mairead Nic Giolla Mhicil from Dublin City University says the course is directed at those who haven’t learned Irish in a long time and want a refresher.

She said: “We are launching ’Irish 101’ which is one of the first open online courses for the Irish language on the feature learn platform.”

