The number of murders in New York city last year dropped to its lowest level in the modern era.

Officials said there were 290 murders in 2017, down from 335 the year before.

There were also fewer shootings and fewer overall crimes reported, while arrests were down as well.

The number of murders was the lowest since 1951, when comparable record-keeping began.

Police said the decline in crime is due in part to focusing more on larger raids and less on smaller violations, and in part to a shift in community policing.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said he is proud of the numbers.

Crime was down in most categories except for rape. There were four more rapes reported in 2017 than 2016.

