Nine people have been arrested after drugs were seized in Longford this morning.

Seven men and two women, ranging in ages from 18 to 55, were arrested after cannabis, cocaine and heroin were seized by gardaí from the Roscommon/Longford Division as part of an operation targeting the supply of controlled drugs in the area.

Three cars were also seized.

Local gardaí carried out a number of searches with the assistance of the Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and the Armed Support Unit as part of an investigation into a drug distribution network in Longford.

Speaking today at Longford Garda station, Superintendent James Delaney said: “This morning’s operation, involving over 50 gardaí, focussed on the disruption of criminal gangs and their activities in the distribution of controlled drugs in the greater Longford area.

“The operation has caused significant disruption to those who are engaged in this type of activity. This type of operation is dependent on highly specialised gardaí attached to the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau supported by local gardaí from the Divisional Drugs Unit.

“It is strong evidence of the continued commitment of An Garda Síochána to enhancing the quality of life in our communities by removing and disrupting this kind of activity from our streets and towns.”

The suspects are currently detained at garda stations in Roscommon and Longford pursuant to Section 4 Criminal Justice Act 1984.

IMAGE: Longford garda station. Photo: Google Maps.

– Digital Desk

