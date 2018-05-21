No arrests have yet been made in the Ana Kriegal investigation.

Gardaí carried out door to door enquiries in West Dublin over the weekend.

The 14-year-old was reported missing last Monday and her body was discovered in a derelict farmhouse on the Clonee Road in Lucan on Thursday afternoon.

Detectives are trying to piece together her last movements.

DNA results, due this week, could provide a major breakthrough in the investigation.

Gardaí removed a number of blood-stained implements, including bricks and pieces of wood, from the scene.

DNA and fingerprint tests are being conducted at the Garda Technical Bureau and investigators are hoping to have results this week, possibly as early as Wednesday.

If profiles can be generated from these implements, and from Ana’s clothes, also found at the scene, they will be run against various databases on the DNA Databases, operated by Forensic Ireland, to see if they have a hit.

Gardaí have spoken to a 13-year-old boy who was with Ana in St Catherine’s Park on Monday, the day she went missing.

It is thought he informed detectives he told her he did not want to go out with her and that she had walked off. He then said he was attacked by two adults and suffered facial injuries as a result.

Gardaí are investigating the assault on him and have carried out the necessary procedures to assist them. They are also checking out his version of events and are eager to gather information on the two adults.

A second boy who had been with this boy and Ana said he had left the pair and walked off earlier. He also has been spoken to.

It is not clear how Ana got from this location, where she was talking with the boy, to the derelict houses and who if anyone was with her.

Ana had left her home in neighbouring Leixlip, Co Kildare, at 5 pm on Monday, with the last known sighting of her at around 5.30pm in the park, which straddles the border with Dublin.

Her parents had not heard from her, which was highly unusual, and reported her missing at around 8 pm.

A major search operation was put in place and, on the third day of searches, her body was found in the farmhouses near the Clonee Road in Lucan.

It is understood that the necessary examinations have been conducted to determine whether or not a sexual assault took place.

An autopsy showed she died from blunt force trauma to the head.

– Irish Examiner, additional reporting from Digital Desk

