Irish parents will not face a fine if they take their children out of school early for a holiday.

While the practice is discouraged by schools here, parents are not hit with a bill, like in some other countries.

New German legislation sees parents facing fines of up to €1,000 for taking kids on holiday during school term.

The Education Minister Richard Bruton says Tusla will step in if a child is not attending school regularly.

“They do have the power to impose penalties, but it isn’t something that is imposed in the first instance.

[quote]They seek to work with the school, with the education welfare officer, with a home-school liason officer, if there is one in the school, to get the best outcome for the child.[/quote]

Share it:













Don't Miss