With St. Patrick’s day around the corner, there’s green and more green decorating our streets, shops and national landmarks.

And over the weekend, thousand of people will take to the streets of their local towns and villages celebrating everything Irish – why not? We’re meant to be celebrated!

Well, not one man.

In 2016, TV3 came across this man who despised the national holiday and so far, we haven’t found anyone who hates it more.

He went so far as to reaching for a ‘sick bucket’ while catching a glimpse of the parade on TV.

