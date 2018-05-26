Save the 8th, which was campaigning for a No vote in the referendum, has said the apparent landslide vote in favour of repealing the 8th Amendment is “a tragedy of historic proportions”.

An Irish Times/Ipsos exit poll of 4,000 voters last night has predicted a 68-32% victory for the yes side to repeal the eighth amendment. A second RTE/Behaviour and Attitudes exit poll of 3,000 voters has also predicted a 69.4-30.6% victory for the yes side.

Tallies as boxes are opened around the country are confirming the strong Yes vote, so far.

In a statement, Save the 8th said: “A wrong does not become right simply because a majority support it.”

Save the 8th said it would oppose up-coming legislation to allow abortions up to 12 weeks, and in certain circumstances thereafter, and warned the Government’s plans for a GP-led service were doomed to fail.

“If and when abortion clinics are opened in Ireland, because of the inability of the Government to keep their promise about a GP-led service, we will oppose that as well,” the statement reads, concluding:

“Every time an unborn child has his or her life ended in Ireland, we will oppose that, and make our voices known. Abortion was wrong yesterday. It remains wrong today. The constitution has changed, but the facts have not.”

Spokesman John McGuirk (pictured below) said he did not think there would be many people on the No side who did not accept the referendum result, but that they were entitled to continue to think abortion was wrong.

In a statement this morning, the pro-life Love Both group said the result “paints a bleak picture” for modern Ireland.

Group member Dr Ruth Cullen said: “If the exit polls are borne out today, it will represent a sea-change on abortion in Ireland and sadly pave the way for an abortion regime that has nothing to do with healthcare and everything to do with abortion on demand.

“As a group, we stand over all the claims we made during the campaign about what repeal would mean. It’s most regrettable the Taoiseach, Minister for Health and some leading medics received a free pass from scrutiny in pushing for abortion, thereby depriving the public the opportunity to hear them defend their pro-abortion positions.

“We will hold the Taoiseach to his promise that repeal would only lead to abortion in very restrictive circumstances. He gave his word on this, now he must deliver on it. No doubt many people voted for repeal based on the Taoiseach’s promises in this regard.

Similarly, Love Both member Cora Sherlock wrote on Twitter last night: “Exit polls, if accurate, paint a very sad state of affairs. But those who voted No should take heart. Abortion on demand would deal Ireland a tragic blow but the pro-life movement will rise to any challenge it faces. Let’s go into tomorrow with this in mind,” she said.

