There was no winner of tonight’s Lotto jackpot worth €6,051,221.

One lucky player, however, won the Match 5 + Bonus prize of €57,209.

Over 33,000 players won prizes in tonight’s draw.

There were no winners of tonight’s Lotto Plus 1 and Lotto Plus 2 draws.

Saturday’s jackpot is an estimated €6.5m.

